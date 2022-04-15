Sarpanch shot dead in Kashmir
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-04-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 20:17 IST
- Country:
- India
A sarpanch was shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, officials said. Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo was shot at by the ultras at Goshbug in Pattan area, they said.
Initially police said Bangroo was from the BJP but later clarified that he was not affiliated to any party.
The officials said Bangroo was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
Further details are awaited, the officials added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lt Gov Manoj Sinha launches MyGov Jammu & Kashmir to achieve goal of ‘Good Governance’
Man held in Jammu for money laundering; minister, key suspect, at large
LG Manoj Sinha launches MyGov platform for Jammu and Kashmir
J-K: One held in Jammu with hawala money worth Rs 6.90 lakh
Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council holds Kayaking, Canoeing marathon in Jhelum