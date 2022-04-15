Sarpanch shot dead in Kashmir

A sarpanch was shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, officials said. Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo was shot at by the ultras at Goshbug in Pattan area, they said.

Initially police said Bangroo was from the BJP but later clarified that he was not affiliated to any party.

The officials said Bangroo was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Further details are awaited, the officials added.

