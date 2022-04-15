Left Menu

Sarpanch shot dead in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-04-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 20:17 IST
Sarpanch shot dead in Kashmir
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A sarpanch was shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, officials said. Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo was shot at by the ultras at Goshbug in Pattan area, they said.

Initially police said Bangroo was from the BJP but later clarified that he was not affiliated to any party.

The officials said Bangroo was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Further details are awaited, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022