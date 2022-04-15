Cong treats Dalits merely as its vote bank: BJP MP

The Congress party treated Dalits merely as its vote bank while the Narendra Modi government worked for their upliftment, BJP MP from Dausa Jaskaur Meena said on Friday.

Meena made the remarks here while talking to reporters about the Centre’s various welfare schemes for the poor and the people belonging to scheduled castes and tribes.

She said the Modi government has been working for the last eight years for the upliftment of the poor sections of the society, especially the people belonging to scheduled castes, tribes and other Dalit communities.

Comparing the Modi government's work with that during the UPA regime, Meena said the SC/ST students had got benefits of scholarships worth Rs 3 crore only till 2013 while during the Modi government tenure, the sum has gone up to Rs 50 crore.

She also questioned the achievements of the Gehlot government during its three-year tenure in the state.

She alleged that the crime against women in the state is at its peak and the SC/ST people are living in a pathetic condition.

