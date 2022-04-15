Left Menu

Cong treats Dalits merely as its vote bank: BJP MP

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-04-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 20:56 IST
Cong treats Dalits merely as its vote bank: BJP MP
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party treated Dalits merely as its vote bank while the Narendra Modi government worked for their upliftment, BJP MP from Dausa Jaskaur Meena said on Friday.

Meena made the remarks here while talking to reporters about the Centre’s various welfare schemes for the poor and the people belonging to scheduled castes and tribes.

She said the Modi government has been working for the last eight years for the upliftment of the poor sections of the society, especially the people belonging to scheduled castes, tribes and other Dalit communities.

Comparing the Modi government's work with that during the UPA regime, Meena said the SC/ST students had got benefits of scholarships worth Rs 3 crore only till 2013 while during the Modi government tenure, the sum has gone up to Rs 50 crore.

She also questioned the achievements of the Gehlot government during its three-year tenure in the state.

She alleged that the crime against women in the state is at its peak and the SC/ST people are living in a pathetic condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022