Contractor death row: Karnataka Minister Eshwarappa quits from cabinet

Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday tendered his resignation from Ministership to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai amid the row over the alleged suicide of contractor Santosh Patil.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-04-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 21:12 IST
Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa submitting his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday tendered his resignation from Ministership to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai amid the row over the alleged suicide of contractor Santosh Patil. State Ministers Bairati Basavaraj, MTB Nagaraj, Araga Jnanendra and MLA Ramesh Jharkiholi were also present at the Chief Minister's residence while Eshwarappa tendered his resignation. Notably, Eshwarappa represents the Shivamogga Assembly seat.

Before leaving for Bengaluru, Eshwarappa said the reason for his resignation is to set a benchmark for the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who "should feel that they will not get power until they come out clean and innocent". "All the workers, MLAs, and leaders across the state are calling and supporting me. They expressed confidence that no BJP worker can commit such a mistake," Eshwarappa said while adding that he is sure of coming out clean in the "Agni Pariksha".

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Dushyant Gautam said the minister needs to step down only if he is guilty in the contractor death case. Bommai, on Friday, confirmed that Eshwarappa will tender his resignation from his ministerial post today.

Deceased contractor Santosh Patil had accused the Minister Eshwarappa of corruption. He was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

