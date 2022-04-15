Left Menu

Hanuman Jayanti: MNS chief to perform 'maha aarti' in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-04-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 21:40 IST
Hanuman Jayanti: MNS chief to perform 'maha aarti' in Pune
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray will perform 'maha aarti' at the renowned Hanuman temple in Pune on Saturday, his party functionaries said.

The temple is situated on Kumthekar Road and Thackeray had helped renovate it, local MNS leader Ajay Shinde claimed.

Hanuman Jayanti will be observed across the country on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Pune unit of the NCP said it would hold an ''all religion'' Hanuman Jayanti and 'Iftar' event at a Hanuman temple in Karevnagar here.

Thackeray had recently spoken about azaan being played at high volume from loudspeakers atop mosques and had asked authorities to curb the practice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022