Bihar bypoll: RJD candidate leads by 11,620 votes in Bochahan

Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Amar Kumar Paswan was on Saturday leading by over 11,620 votes over his nearest rival Baby Kumari of the BJP in the bypoll to Bihar’s Bochahan assembly constituency, an Election Commission official said.

Paswan secured 26,623 votes, while Kumari got 15,003 after the eighth round of counting, he said. Vikassheel Insaan Party’s Geeta Kumari was in the third position with 13,512 votes. The counting of votes for the assembly constituency in Muzaffarpur district is underway. By-poll to the seat was necessitated by the death of MLA Musafir Paswan, who had won on the ticket of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

Around 59.20 per cent of 2,90,544 voters had exercised their franchise in the by-election to the assembly segment on April 12.

