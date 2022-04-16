Contractor's death: K'taka CM Bommai rejects interference, Eshwarappa to skip state executive meet

Accusing the opposition Congress of wanting to be 'investigator, prosecutor and judge' in the case relating to civil contractor Santosh Patil's death, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday dismissed allegations of interference by his government in the investigation.

Following a political furore that erupted on the issue, senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa, against whom police have booked a case of abetment to suicide, submitted his resignation as the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister on Friday night.

Eshwarappa's resignation letter has been forwarded by the Chief Minister to the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and it has been accepted.

Eshwarappa told reporters on Saturday that he will not be attending the party's two-day state executive meeting in Hospet, citing personal reasons. The BJP leader, however, added that he would be taking part in a party event in Ballari on April 19.

''Santosh Patil's suicide is being investigated, post-mortem has been done, FSL (forensic science laboratory) report will come. On the basis of it, what has happened will be scientifically known,'' CM Bommai said in response to Congress' questioning, as to why Eshwarappa has not been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Speaking to reporters here, he recalled that during the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government's tenure in K J George (former minister) case, the police, despite having video allegations against him and the death note, did not mention his name in the FIR, and there was an attempt to shut the case, and the court had to issue an order, when the deceased police officer M K Ganapathy's family approached it.

''But, we have filed FIR (in Santosh Patil case) as per the complaint and accordingly the investigation is on....based on the progress of investigation, further sections may be added. Let the investigation happen,'' he added.

M K Ganapathy, who was Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mangaluru, had allegedly killed himself at a lodge in Kodagu on July 7, 2016. In a video message before suicide, he had named then Home Minister K J George, and two top IPS officers responsible for his extreme step.

The Congress wants to be an 'investigator, prosecutor and judge' in the contractor's suicide case and it cannot happen, Bommai said, adding that people are aware how the national party shut several cases while in power.

''When, what section has to be invoked? (under) what provisions? (It) will happen as per law. The government has in no way interfered. Just because I brought out what they (Congress) did during the George case, they have accused me of giving a certificate (of innocence to Eshwarappa), did I give a certificate?'' he said.

There is rule of law and the investigation will take place in accordance with it, he said, adding that the veracity of the probe will be analysed in the court, when the charge sheet is submitted.

Accusing the state government and Bommai of trying to protect Eshwarappa, the Congress on Friday had demanded his arrest and that a case be registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The opposition party also urged that an impartial investigation be conducted by the police under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Karnataka High Court.

Noting that Congress is going on a statewide protest against corruption, as though they are very clean handed, Bommai said, ''people are aware of what Congress is, let them first calculate the number of skeletons of corruption in their cupboard....they are trying to set a narrative, we will place before the people about their corruptions.'' Asked whether the Santosh Patil suicide cases will be handed over to CID or other agency for further probe, he said, ''Let the preliminary inquiry happen first, based on the need, we will decide.'' Meanwhile, Eshwarappa on Saturday said he will not be attending the party's two-day state executive meeting in Hospet, citing personal reasons.

The ruling BJP state executive meeting is being held at Hospet in Vijayanagara district today and tomorrow, which is scheduled to be attended by BJP national President J P Nadda on Sunday.

On his next responsibility or course of action, post resignation as the minister, he said he will abide by the party's decision as done in the past.

''There are several programmes relating to my grandson's marriage that are on at our house, so I will not be going (for the state executive meeting). I have conveyed it to BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai,'' Eshwarappa said.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa however said he would be attending a party event in Ballari on April 19, as part of a state-wide tour by BJP leaders in teams, aimed at preparations for the 2023 assembly polls.

Earlier in the day, seers of various mutts visited Eshwarappa at his residence here.

''I have requested the Chief Minister to see to it that the investigation is completed soon and the report is out with facts about individuals and parties behind the conspiracy, and the guilty must be punished,'' he said, adding that he has sympathy for the deceased contractor and a feeling whether he was misused by the conspirators.

The leader further said amid charges, he felt it was his duty to resign as minister and ensure that no embarrassment is caused to people of his constituency, leaders and workers of Sangh Parivar and the BJP, ministers, legislators and the government.

''I had been discussing it with the state and national leaders of the party. After taking consent of all senior leaders I resigned yesterday,'' he added.

Santosh Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor, was found dead at a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday, weeks after accusing Eshwarappa, who is also a senior BJP leader, of corruption.

In a purported suicide note in the form of a WhatsApp message, Patil had blamed Eshwarappa for his death.

Patil last month complained to Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and also BJP central leaders stating that he was yet to be paid Rs four crore for road works undertaken in Hindalga village and had accused Eshwarappa's aides of demanding 40 percent commission for the release of the payment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)