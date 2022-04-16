Left Menu

PM Modi condoles death of Pakistani humanitarian activist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of Bilquis Edhi, a Pakistani humanitarian activist who used to work alongside her philanthropist husband late Abdul Sattar Edhi. She was 74.Bilquis worked shoulder to shoulder with her husband in establishing the Abdul Sattar Edhi Foundation, a welfare organisation that gained worldwide fame for its humanitarian work in many areas.

Her life long dedication to humanitarian work touched the lives of people across the globe, Modi tweeted. Bilquis Bano Edhi passed away at a private hospital in Karachi on Friday. She was 74.

Bilquis worked shoulder to shoulder with her husband in establishing the Abdul Sattar Edhi Foundation, a welfare organisation that gained worldwide fame for its humanitarian work in many areas.

