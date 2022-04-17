TN Guv condoles death of 2 people in Madurai Chithirai festival stampede

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Sunday expressed his heartfelt condolences over the loss of two lives in a stampede during the Chithirai festival in Madurai.

During the 12th day festivities of the annual festival, which was held after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 pandemic, lakhs of devotees had thronged the temple city to witness the grand entry of Lord Kallazhagar into Vaigai river. A man and woman died in the stampede. About seven people who sustained injuries were admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital. ''Governor R N Ravi, expressed grief and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the people who lost their lives in the stampede at Chithirai Festival in Madurai, and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured,'' the official twitter account of the Governor said.

The state government has announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

