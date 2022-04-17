New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DES28 UKD-PROCESSION Hanuman Jayanti procession pelted with stones in Bhagwanpur area Dehradun: A Hanuman Jayanti procession was pelted with stones while it was crossing through a village in Bhagwanpur area near Roorkee in Haridwar district on Saturday evening leaving four persons injured. DES15 UKD-CONG-MLA May contest next Assembly polls as Independent if neglected by party: Cong MLA Pithoragarh: Disgruntled Dharchula Congress MLA Harish Dhami on Sunday ruled out joining the BJP but said he may contest the next Assembly polls as an Independent if his party continues to ''neglect'' him.

DES9 RJ-PROCESSION-MUSLIMS Muslims shower petals, offer sharbat during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Kota Kota (Raj): Amid incidents of communal clashes in parts of the country, Muslims in a locality here welcomed a Hanuman Jayanti procession by offering sharbat and showering petals.

DES16 PB-MANN-DELHI-VISIT Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's visit to Delhi postponed Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's April 18 visit to Delhi government schools has been postponed, Aam Aadmi Party sources said on Sunday. DES37 HR-HOODA 'Farmers must get international prices for their wheat': Hooda Jhajjar: Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday here said farmers of Haryana should benefit from increased wheat prices in the international market.

DES18 UP-AZAM-AIMIM AIMIM urges Azam Khan to join party Prayagraj (UP): Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM has urged former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan to join the party, days after a close aide of the leader accused the Samajwadi Party of ignoring him. DES25 UP-AKHILESH-HOSPITALS BJP govt ruined health services in UP: Akhilesh Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the ruling BJP of ''ruining'' the health services in the state, alleging that poor are ''dying'' due to lack of treatment.

