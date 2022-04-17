Left Menu

Mauritian PM arrives in Mumbai as part of his eight-day India visit

Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth arrived in Mumbai on Sunday as part of his week-long visit to India. He arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 1.20 am, a statement from the Maharashtra governments publicity department said.Jugnauth was received at the airport by senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs MEA, as well as those from the state protocol department and police.He is scheduled to travel to Gujarat on April 19.

Mauritian PM arrives in Mumbai as part of his eight-day India visit
Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth arrived in Mumbai on Sunday as part of his week-long visit to India. He arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 1.20 am, a statement from the Maharashtra government's publicity department said.

Jugnauth was received at the airport by senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), as well as those from the state protocol department and police.

He is scheduled to travel to Gujarat on April 19. His engagements include inauguration of Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar, while at Gandhinagar he will attend the Global Ayush investment and innovation summit on April 20. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi that day. On Saturday, the MEA had announced that Jugnauth will pay an eight-day visit to India beginning Sunday to further strengthen the vibrant ties between the two countries. He will be accompanied by his spouse Kobita Jugnauth and a high-level delegation during his visit from April 17 to 24, it had said.

