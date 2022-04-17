BJP MLA Gouri Shankar Ghosh resigns as WB Committee Secretary

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Murshidabad Assembly constituency in West Bengal, Gouri Shankar Ghosh, tendered his resignation from the post of State Committee Secretary on Sunday. Ghosh resigned from his post citing indifference with the party.

Notably, this comes after the BJP on Saturday lost the Asansol Lok Sabha seat to TMC's Shatrughan Sinha. The BJP also lost the Ballygunge assembly seat. Also, the TMC swept the civic polls winning 102 of 108 municipalities. (ANI)

