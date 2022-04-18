Kashmiri Pandits' organisation criticises Punjab CM over meeting with UK MP Dhesi

An organisation of Kashmiri Pandits on Monday expressed regret over Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's recent meeting with UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, who it alleged had endorsed pro-separatist views in the past.

Roots in Kashmir also said that the AAP, which is the ruling party in Punjab, clarify its stand on the issue.

Dhesi is ''a well-known supporter'' of Pakistan on issues related to Kashmir and the Khalistani movement, it alleged. The “state patronage” of such elements will not only worsen the situation in Kashmir but further put at risk lives of members of minority communities living in the Kashmir Valley, the organisation claimed.

Dhesi had met Mann along with newly elected Rajya Sabha member and AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday.

Roots in Kashmir spokesperson Amit Raina said, ''It is very disturbing to see a chief minister of an Indian state entertaining a well-known supporter of Pakistan on the issues of Kashmir and Khalistan.'' He claimed that the meeting of the AAP leaders with Dhesi has worried the Kashmiri Pandits community.

''Bhagwant Mann should express regret on his meeting with Tanmanjeet Dhesi. ...AAP should also clarify its stand,'' Raina told reporters.

BJP leader and former Army chief J J Singh had on Sunday lashed out at Mann over his meeting with Dhesi and said AAP should clarify if it endorses the ''pro-separatist and anti-India'' views of the British lawmaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)