New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

LGD6 SC-2NDLD LAKHIMPUR Lakhimpur case:SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra, sets aside Allahabad HC order New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday cancelled the bail granted to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and asked him to surrender in a week, saying the 'victims' were denied “a fair and effective hearing” in the Allahabad High Court which adopted a “myopic view of the evidence.'' LGD17 SC-LAKHIMPUR-VIOLENCE SC terms Lakhimpur violence, attack on witness as 'awakening call' for authorities New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday termed the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which had left eight people dead, and alleged subsequent attack on a witness as “an awakening call” to the authorities concerning the protection of lives, “liberty, and properties”.

DEL81 UP-ACCIDENT-LD MLA Lakhimpur Kheri: Two bikers killed in collision with car linked to BJP MLA; driver gets bail Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): Two men were killed when a ''speeding'' car linked to a BJP MLA hit their motorcycle in a head-on collision here, police said on Monday.

DEL34 UP-VIRUS-LD MASKS Covid: UP govt makes wearing of mask compulsory in 6 NCR districts, Lucknow Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places in capital Lucknow and six NCR districts amid a rise in Covid cases in some adjoining states, an official said.

DES14 UP-RITHAMBARA-HINDUS Sadhvi Rithambara asks Hindu couples to produce 4 kids each, dedicate 2 to nation Kanpur/Lucknow: Hindutva leader Sadhvi Rithambara has urged every Hindu couple to produce four children and dedicate two of them to the nation, and said India will soon become a ''Hindu Rashtra''.

DES24 UP-GORAKHPUR-ATTACK Up to NIA to take over Gorakhpur temple attack case: UP Police Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said ''nothing is pending'' at its end as far as the probe into the Gorakhnath Temple attack incident is concerned and added that it is up to the NIA to take over the case.

DES5 UP-JEEP-TRUCK-LD COLLIDE Amethi: 6 dead, 4 injured as jeep returning from marriage party collides with truck Amethi: Six people returning from a wedding ceremony died while four others got grievously injured after their jeep collided head-on with a truck in Gauriganj area of the district, police said Monday.

DEL71 HR-VIRUS-MASKS Haryana makes wearing of mask compulsory in 4 NCR districts Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Monday made the wearing of a face mask mandatory in four districts falling in the National Capital region.

DES16 PB-BJP-AAP AAP releases BJP leaders' pics with British MP Dhesi, says expose party's double standards Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday hit back at the BJP for targeting Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over the meeting with British MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi and asked why no questions were raised when their own leaders met him in the past.

DES45 PB-RAJOANA-SUKHBIR SAD chief seeks release of Beant Singh assassination case convict Rajoana Chandigarh: SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday sought the prime minister's intervention for the release of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in the assassination case of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

DES26 UKD-CONG Arya assumes office as Leader of Oppn, over half of Cong MLAs skip programme Dehradun: Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya formally assumed office at the Vidhan Sabha here on Monday but more than half of Congress MLAs were absent on the occasion, belying the party's claims of unity.

