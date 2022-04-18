Left Menu

France's Macron: Dialogue with Putin has stalled after discovery of massacres in Ukraine

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-04-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 23:41 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said that his dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin has stalled after mass killings were discovered in Ukraine.

"Since the massacres we have discovered in Bucha and in other towns, the war has taken a different turn, so I did not speak to him again directly ever since, but I don't rule out doing so in the future", Macron told France 5 television.

