BJP steps up attack against TRS govt over suicide of party activist, mother-son duo

Stepping up its attack against the TRS government over the alleged suicide of a BJP activist and a mother-son duo in the state, the BJP in Telangana on Tuesday decided to meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on the deaths, besides taking up a legal battle. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the family members of Sai Ganesh, the BJP activist in Khammam who died on April 16 two days after he allegedly consumed a pesticide, when BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy called on them on Tuesday. Shah consoled the sister and grandmother of Sai Ganesh, Sudhakar Reddy said.

Reddy, a former MLC, handed over financial assistance of Rs one lakh to the family members of Sai Ganesh. A team of BJP's legal cell also met them.

Union Minister of State for Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar would also call on them at Khammam on Wednesday, a BJP release said.

Separately, BJP MLAs Eatala Rajender, M Raghunandan Rao and others met the kin of the mother-son duo who allegedly died by suicide at Kamareddy town last week. The woman's son, a realtor, had alleged that municipal chairman of Ramayampet town (of TRS) and others had harassed them.

Raghunandan Rao said the BJP would knock the doors of the High Court and even demand a CBI probe into the incident if the state police fails to respond adequately.

State BJP General Secretary Premender Reddy said in a release that the BJP would fight against the ''atrocities'' of TRS leaders.

BJP leaders would meet the Governor on Wednesday and take the ''atrocities of TRS'' to Governor’s notice and seek legal and democratic action, he said.

Sai Ganesh had attempted suicide at Khammam on April 14 by consuming pesticide and he died on April 16 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

The BJP had alleged that Sai Ganesh took the extreme step as he was ''upset over police harassment and a rowdy sheet being opened at the behest of a (state) minister.'' A police official, however, had said the cases were proportionate to the acts committed by him and that the charges were invoked as per the offences.

The real estate businessman and his mother had allegedly died by suicide by immolating themselves at a lodge in the district headquarters town of Kamareddy town on April 16.

