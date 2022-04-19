Banker-turned-Cong politician meets PM Modi, says not joining BJP
Congress leader Shweta Bhrambhatt on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar but later told reporters it was a ''courtesy call'' and denied that she was joining the BJP.
Posting her photograph with the PM on Facebook, Bhrambhatt, who was accompanied by her father and Congressman Narendra Bhrambaht, said it was '' a subheccha (courtesy) mulakat (meeting) with Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji at Raj Bhavan”.
Later, talking to reporters she denied that she was joining the BJP and thanked the PM for sparing time to meet her.
Bhrambhatt, who studied abroad and worked with HSBC bank and left to pursue further studies at the prestigious IIM Bangalore, hit the headlines after she was given a Congress ticket from Maninagar in the 2017 Assembly polls.
Maninagar was PM Modi's Assembly seat for three terms when he was Gujarat chief minister.
The BJP's Suresh Patel defeated Bhrambhatt in the 2017 state polls.
