Macron's polling lead over Le Pen widens ahead of French presidential election

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-04-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 20:16 IST
File Photo
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron's lead in voting intention polls for the second-round runoff vote on April 24 widened further on Tuesday, with two polls putting him at the highest level since before the first round.

An Ipsos poll saw Macron winning 56.5% of the vote, up half a point from Friday and up 3.5 points from 53 April 8, two days before the first-round vote in which Macron and far-right candidate Le Pen qualified for the second round.

An Opinionway poll on Tuesday put Macron at 56%, up two points on Friday.

