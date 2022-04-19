Left Menu

Rajasthan: 11 killed, seven injured in road accident

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-04-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 21:50 IST
Eleven members of a family were killed and seven others injured after a car rammed into a tractor-trailer parked on the roadside in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu on Tuesday, police said.

The victims were returning after performing post-death rituals of a relative at a temple in Lohargal, police said.

The accident took place around 1 pm near Leela Ki Dhani on the Jhunjhunu-Gudha Godji highway, they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Governor Kalraj Mishra and former CM Vasundhara Raje expressed grief over the incident.

''Eleven members of a family travelling in a Jeep were killed and seven others injured when the vehicle rammed into a stationary tractor-trailer,'' Jhunjhunu SP Pradeep Mohan Sharma said.

Those killed have been identified as Sumer (50), his wife Rajbala (45), their two sons Naresh (16) and Rahul (16).

Others killed were Manohar (50), Savitri (45), Kailash (35), Bhanwarlal (35), Karmveer (20), Balbeer (20) and Arpit (15).

Sumer and Kailash were sons of Girdhari Lal Yadav, for whose post-death rituals the victims had gone to Lohargal. Out of total seven injured, four are undergoing treatment at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur and three were admitted to BDK Hospital, Jhunjhunu, police said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident.

''My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May god give them strength to bear this loss and may the souls of the departed rest in peace. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident,'' he said in a Hindi tweet in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, ''Anguished by the tragic accident in Jhunjhunu. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,'' the PMO tweeted quoting him.

