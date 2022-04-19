Demolish illegal constructions of rioters in Jahagirpuri using bulldozers: Delhi BJP chief

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday wrote to the mayor of party-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to identify the illegal constructions of ''rioters'' in Jahagirpuri and demolish it using bulldozers.

The copy of the letter was also sent to the commissioner of the municipal body.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

A Hanuman Jayanti procession passing through Jahangirpuri was pelted with stones by anti-social elements and rioters on April 16, Gupta alleged.

These anti-social elements have protection of the local MLA and councillor as a result of which they have made large numbers of encroachments and illegal constructions, he alleged.

''The illegal constructions and encroachments by these rioters should be identified and demolished with bulldozers and strict action should be taken against them at the earliest,'' Delhi BJP president wrote to Mayor Raja Iqbal.

The ruling AAP and the BJP have been engaged in blame game over the violence and arson in Jahangirpuri. While the AAP has been alleging that main accused in the clashes belonged to the BJP, the saffron party claims they belong to the AAP.

