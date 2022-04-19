Mumbai: BJP's BMC poll campaign vehicle damaged, cops begin probe

A case was registered against unidentified persons after a BMC poll campaign vehicle of the BJP fashioned as a rath was vandalised in the early hours of Tuesday in Cheetah Camp area, an official said.

The 'Pol Khol' (exposure of corruption) vehicle was parked by a road and the shattered windscreen, caused by the pelting of a stone, was noticed in the morning, former BJP corporator Rajashree Prasad Surve-Palande said.

A Chembur police station official said CCTV footage from the area was being checked to nab the culprits.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and threatened that his party would gherao (encircle) the police station if there was delay in the probe.

He added that the poll campaign vehicle being damaged showed the BJP's corruption allegations were hurting the Sena, which has been ruling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for several years now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)