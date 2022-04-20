Left Menu

Philippines' poll body dismisses disqualification case against Marcos Jr

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2022 08:04 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 08:04 IST
Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was allowed to continue his presidential run after the nation's poll body on Wednesday dismissed a disqualification petition against the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator.

The Commission on Elections ruled that a disqualification case based on Marcos Jr.'s failure to file income tax returns lacked merit. Several complaints earlier dismissed by poll body are now under appeal.

Marcos Jr. has held a persistent lead in election surveys ahead of the May 9 poll.

