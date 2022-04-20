Left Menu

Ban RSS, Bajrang Dal and VHP along with PFI: Congress leader

Karnataka Congress Campaign Committee Chairman M B Patil on Wednesday demanded that RSS, Bajrang Dal, Vishva Hindu Parishad VHP and Sri Ram Sena should also be banned along with Popular Front of India PFI and its political outfit Social Democratic Party of India SDPI.The former Home Minister of Karnataka said the Congress will fully support, if the BJP government takes a decision to ban such communal outfits.There are reports that the central government is planning to ban PFI, let them do it immediately, ban SDPI also, our support is there.

PTI | Bagalkote | Updated: 20-04-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 15:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Congress' Campaign Committee Chairman M B Patil on Wednesday demanded that RSS, Bajrang Dal, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Sri Ram Sena should also be banned along with Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political outfit Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The former Home Minister of Karnataka said the Congress will fully support, if the BJP government takes a decision to ban such communal outfits.

''There are reports that the central government is planning to ban PFI, let them do it immediately, ban SDPI also, our support is there. Along with that RSS, Bajrang Dal, Vishva Hindu Parishad and Ram Sena should also be banned,'' Patil Said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said all those organisations involved in communal activities should be banned ''... ban AIMIM (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) also, we don't have any reservations, let it get cleared at once, by doing so showcase your (BJP govt) strong will.... Congress party will fully support,'' he added.

Responding to a question on recent violence in Hubballi, Patil said no one is above the law and should take law into their hands, and those guilty must be arrested and merciless action should be taken against them.

He further said innocents should not be harassed in connection with the case.

A mob allegedly went on a rampage, during the early hours on Sunday, damaging many police vehicles, a hospital and a Hanuman temple in the old town of Hubballi and injuring some police officers on duty over a social media post.

According to police sources, it was allegedly following a social media post of a digitally altered image of a Bhagwa (saffron) flag flying over a masjid.

