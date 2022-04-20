Left Menu

Newly-elected Cong MLA from Kolhapur north calls on Maha CM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 15:48 IST
Newly-elected Cong MLA from Kolhapur north calls on Maha CM
  • Country:
  • India

New-elected Congress MLA from Kolhapur north constituency Jayshree Jadhav called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday.

Thackeray and his wife Rashmi congratulated Jadhav and wished her for the new innings, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said. Minister of state for home Satej Patil, MP Sanjay Mandlik, state planning board working president Rajesh Kshirsagar were also present during the visit.

Jadhav defeated BJP candidate Satej Kadam in the April 12 bypoll, which was necessitated due to the death of her husband Chandrakant Jadhav.

Jadhav was supported by the NCP and Shiv Sena in the by-election, which saw a straight fight between the Congress and BJP after the Sena gave up its claim over the seat.

Chandrakant Jadhav had defeated Rajesh Kshirsagar, a sitting MLA of the Sena, in 2019.

Thackeray had addressed a virtual rally for Jadhav during the campaigning for the bypoll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
4
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022