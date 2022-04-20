Bengal means Business: Check out Mamata's eight pillar strategy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday laid out an eight-pillar strategy for the development of the state and making it a global hub for business. Addressing the Summit, the Chief Minister said, "We do not divide people on the basis of caste, creed and religion. We stay like family. Irrespective of one being from any part of the country, whenever one is in Bengal, he or she becomes part of our family and should be comfortable here."

Banerjee's statement comes contrary to her party's "Bohiragoto" campaign against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) whose major vote bank in West Bengal is believed to be from Hindi speaking population. The 'Bengal Global Business Summit' started at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo emphasized infrastructure development and no-strike culture in order to instill an 'ease of doing business' ecosystem transforming West Bengal into a global hub for trade. "West Bengal is the first state to organize a physical business summit since COVID pandemic struck. There are eight pillars on which our strategy lays. First is world-class infrastructure, second is education, third is social security for the unprivileged and the fourth is skill development," said Banerjee.

She further said, "The fifth pillar is expanding capital infrastructure while the sixth is the ease of doing business, the seventh is digitalization and the eighth is no strike and no mandate loss." Industrialists from different countries attended the event. Gautam Adani, chairperson of Adani Group also graced the event.

Gautam Adani on Wednesday said the company's investment in West Bengal would exceed Rs 10,000 crore over the next decade. Addressing the inaugural session of Bengal Global Business Summit 2022 (BGBS 2022), Adani said, "Over the next decade, we expect our total investment in Bengal to exceed Rs 10,000 crore."

The investment will help generate over 25,000 direct and indirect employments in the state."All in all, over the next decade, we expect our total investment in Bengal to exceed 10 thousand crore rupees. We anticipate that this investment will create 25,000 or more direct and indirect jobs for the people of Bengal," Adani Group said in a tweet. In a separate tweet, Gautam Adani said, "What an honour to be at #BGBS2022 and hear Hon'ble CM Mamata Didi lay out her bold vision for Bengal. This is the land that gave India some of its greatest Freedom Fighters. The Adani Group is committed to invest and make a difference to this great land of Bengal." (ANI)

