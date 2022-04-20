Pak values its long-standing relationship with US: PM Sharif tells US Congresswoman Omar

Pakistan valued its long-standing relationship with the US and wanted to further deepen bilateral cooperation based on mutual respect, trust, and equality, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday.

Sharif's remarks came amidst a new low in US-Pakistan ties after ousted prime minister Imran Khan accused Washington of toppling his government.

During a meeting with visiting US Congresswoman Ilhan Abdullah Omar here, Sharif, who became prime minister last week after Khan was ousted through a no-confidence vote in Parliament, highlighted that constructive engagement between the two countries could help promote peace, security, and development in the region.

He hoped that Omar's first-ever visit to Pakistan would lead to deepening people-to-people ties and strengthen exchanges between the Parliament of Pakistan and the US Congress, Geo News reported on Sharif's first meeting with a member of US President Joe Biden's Democratic Party.

During the meeting with the 39-year-old lawmaker, matters of mutual interest including Pakistan-US bilateral relations as well as regional situations were discussed. Maintaining that the US was Pakistan's largest trading partner, Sharif emphasised the need to further enhance cooperation between the two countries, especially in the trade and investment fields.

Sharif also raised the Kashmir issue with Omar, known for her anti-India stance, and stressed the importance of peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue, enabling the region to realise its economic potential and promote social progress, the report said.

He emphasised that a peaceful and stable South Asian region can focus on its growth and development. He added that concerted efforts, at the global level, were needed to deal with the scourge of Islamophobia, the report said.

Omar also called on Pakistan President Arif Alvi.

Alvi said that Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with the US and expressed the hope that constructive engagements between the two countries would promote peace and development in the region.

He emphasised the need for further improving bilateral relations in various fields for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Omar, a Muslim-American, who represents Minnesota in the US House of Representatives, also met former prime minister Khan, who is also the Chairman of the Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Sharing a photo of Khan and Omar on her Twitter handle, former minister for human rights Shireen Mazari said that matters of mutual interest, Islamophobia, and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Her meeting with Khan came days after the former prime minister accused the US of plotting his ouster with the help of Pakistan's Opposition parties. The US has repeatedly dismissed Khan's allegations.

Omar visited Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, where she met with the new minister of state for foreign affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar. The US Congresswoman also called on National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf at Parliament House.

