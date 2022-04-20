Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan after Eid, says PML-N leader

Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan from London after Eid ul-Fitr and the former prime minister and supremo of the PML-N party will face the cases pending against him according to law and the Constitution, a senior party leader said on Wednesday.

Sharif, three-time former prime minister who is entangled in a number of corruption cases, has been in London since November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for medical treatment.

''Nawaz Sharif will be seen in Pakistan after Eid,'' PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif, who took oath as a member of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet on Tuesday, said in a statement.

Latif claimed that 72-year-old Nawaz will face the cases as per the law and the Constitution, reiterating that PML-N believes in court and will accept its verdict, Geo News reported.

Nawaz, against whom several corruption cases were launched by the government of former prime minister Imran Khan, had given an undertaking to the Lahore High Court to return to Pakistan, citing his record to face the process of law and justice within four weeks or as soon as he is declared healthy and fit to travel by doctors.

He was also given bail in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case in which he was serving seven-year imprisonment in Lahore's high-security Kot Lakhpat jail.

Nawaz's passport expired in February this year and the previous Imran Khan-led government refused to renew his passport.

After Shehbaz Sharif was elected the prime minister earlier this month, there were reports that the Ministry of Interior has been directed to renew the passports of Nawaz and his brother-in-law Ishaq Dar.

Speaking about the newly-appointed cabinet, Latif said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had named Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for the slot of foreign minister and he will take the oath for the office after returning from London.

PPP Secretary-General Farhatullah Babar confirmed Bilawal's departure for London and said the main purpose of his visit is to meet Nawaz and congratulate him on the coalition government and ''discuss the current political situation''.

