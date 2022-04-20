PM Modi interacts with tribal beneficiaries of various govt schemes in Gujarat's Dahod

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with the tribal beneficiaries of various government schemes at Dahod in Gujarat, where he said that many such schemes used to remain only on paper in the past, but now the needy people are getting the benefit. He held the interaction before addressing a large gathering of tribals on the outskirts of Dahod. The people with whom Modi held talks were beneficiaries og government schemes, including post-matric scholarship scheme, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, Pradan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana, among others, a government release said.

During the interaction, some medical students told the prime minister how scholarships have enabled them to fulfil their dreams of becoming doctor, it said.

The beneficiaries also spoke about the benefits of natural farming and organic farming, and how it was boosting their income, the release said.

They praised the government initiatives which are giving a boost to self-employment, which have been a big help especially for youngsters in villages, it added. A divyang husband-wife duo spoke about the benefits from government initiatives, which have made them 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant).

Expressing his happiness about people benefiting from the government schemes, Modi said that earlier many such schemes used to remain on paper, but now those actually in need are receiving the benefits.

PM appealed to aspiring doctors to serve in villages for at least 15 days upon becoming doctors.

Assembly elections are due in Gujarat, the prime minister's home state, later this year. PTI COR PD NP NP

