HIGHLIGHTS-Macron vs Le Pen: Quotes from the presidential debate

President Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen squared off in a debate on Wednesday evening, four days ahead of the April 24 presidential runoff vote. Here are some key quotes from Macron and and Le Pen as they launched their final bid to convince undecided French voters.

COST OF LIVING Le Pen:

"I've seen the people suffer, I've seen them worry, worry about a downgrading in their quality of life, about a kind of precariousness that they feels is widespread. "I would like to tell them that another that another choice is possible, based on respect, based on common sense."

"All you do is hand out cheques ... my priority is to give French people their money back." Macron:

"I don’t want people listening to us to think their salaries will rise by 10%" "I’ve studied your programme. There isn’t even the word unemployment."

