France's Macron says Le Pen's interests tied to Russian leadership

Le Pen obtained a loan from a Russian bank in 2014 ahead of her run for the presidency in 2017. Le Pen retorted that she was a political leader free of external influence.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-04-2022 01:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 01:40 IST
French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's interests are tied to Russia's leadership, President Emmanuel Macron said in a TV debate with his far-right challenger on Wednesday. He said other French parties had managed to finance their operations with French loans, not through a bank connected to Russia.

"None of us went to seek financing from a Russian bank, and especially not from one that is close to power in Russia," Macron said. Le Pen obtained a loan from a Russian bank in 2014 ahead of her run for the presidency in 2017.

Le Pen retorted that she was a political leader free of external influence.

