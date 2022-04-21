France's Macron says Le Pen's interests tied to Russian leadership
Le Pen obtained a loan from a Russian bank in 2014 ahead of her run for the presidency in 2017. Le Pen retorted that she was a political leader free of external influence.
French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's interests are tied to Russia's leadership, President Emmanuel Macron said in a TV debate with his far-right challenger on Wednesday. He said other French parties had managed to finance their operations with French loans, not through a bank connected to Russia.
"None of us went to seek financing from a Russian bank, and especially not from one that is close to power in Russia," Macron said. Le Pen obtained a loan from a Russian bank in 2014 ahead of her run for the presidency in 2017.
Le Pen retorted that she was a political leader free of external influence.
