Macron more convincing than Le Pen in French election debate - poll

French President Emmanuel Macron was found to be more convincing than far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in a pre-election debate on French televison ahead of Sunday's presidential runoff vote, an opinion poll showed. In 2017, Macron beat Le Pen with 66.1% of the vote.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-04-2022 04:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 04:29 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron was found to be more convincing than far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in a pre-election debate on French televison ahead of Sunday's presidential runoff vote, an opinion poll showed. The snap survey by Elabe for BFM TV found that 59% of polled viewers found Macron more convincing than Le Pen. In 2017, the same polling firm found that 63% of those surveyed found Macron more convincing.

Polls of voting intentions for the April 24 election estimate that Macron will win with around 55.5% of the vote. In 2017, Macron beat Le Pen with 66.1% of the vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

