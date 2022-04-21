Left Menu

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha calls for strict action against culprits involved in Delhi's Jahangirpuri incident

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday asked the concerned authorities to take strict action against the culprits involved in the national capital's Jahangirpuri violence incident.

ANI | Asansol (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-04-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 12:21 IST
TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday asked the concerned authorities to take strict action against the culprits involved in the national capital's Jahangirpuri violence incident. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday evening, the Trinamool Congress leader said, "Such kind of incidents, like the one in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, should not take place. Strict action should be taken against the culprits."

"All religions should be treated equally and there should be secularism. There should be brotherhood, peace and development everywhere," TMC MP said. Earlier, an altercation between two groups erupted during a religious procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 that left several people injured.

On April 19, Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled North MCD scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme", wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area was to be removed. Later, the Supreme Court on Wednesday had asked the registry to communicate the status quo order to North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor, North DMC Commissioner and Delhi Police commissioner and halted the demolition drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

