Will write to east, south mayors also to remove illegal encroachments by B'deshis, Rohingyas: Adesh

A day after BJP-ruled NDMC razed several ''illegal'' structures in violence-hit Jahangirpuri, the party's Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta said he would write to east and south Delhi mayors also to conduct similar drives in their areas to bulldoze ''illegal encroachments by Rohingyas and Bangladeshis''.

The demolition drive by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) was launched in Jahangirpuri Wednesday following Gupta's letter that came after violence erupted in the area during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

The drive, however, was halted after one-and-a-half hour following a Supreme Court order to maintain status quo.

''I am also going to write letters to south and east MCD mayors to remove illegal encroachments by Bangladeshis and Rohingyas living in there,'' Gupta told a press conference here on Thursday.

He also slammed opposition parties, including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, saying they were trying to protect ''rioters'' in Jahangirpuri.

Clashes erupted between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangripuri on Saturday with both Hindus and Muslims accusing each other of the triggering the violence. At least nine people, eight of them police personnel, were injured during the clashes. ''Congress and Left leaders have gone to Jahangirpuri to appease the rioters. I have also learnt that Mamata Banerjee (TMC chief) is also coming to meet them,'' he said.

The Delhi BJP president also charged that AAP MLAs and councilors are supporting the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in their areas to use them as vote bank.

