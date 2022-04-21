Left Menu

UK government drops bid to delay decision on investigation into PM Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 16:33 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The British government will not move its proposed amendment to delay a decision over whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson should be investigated over accusations he misled parliament about breaches of COVID-19 rules, parliament's speaker said.

"I understand it is now the intention of the government not to move that amendment," House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle told lawmakers on Thursday.

