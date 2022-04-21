Take my car, but don't go to Kamalalayam, Udhayanidhi tells Palaniswami

Some lighter moments were witnessed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday when Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, jocularly remarked that the leader of Opposition AIADMK K Palaniswami was free to take his car but he shouldn't drive it to Kamalalayam, BJP state headquarters here.

Casually recalling a recent incident in which Palaniswami mistook Udhayanidhi's car as his own (on April 12) and attempted to board after emerging from the Assembly, Udhayanidhi said the AIADMK leader was free to take his car anytime. ''Recently, you attempted to board my car mistaking it to be yours. Even I mistook your car to be mine. You are free to take my car anytime but please don't drive it to Kamalalayam,'' Udhayanidhi said plunging the Assembly House in laughter.

Immediately, deputy leader O Panneerselvam intervened and said their cars always visit the memorial of MGR (M G Ramachandran, founder of AIADMK).

Initiating a debate on the demand for grants for the welfare of differently abled persons and social welfare & women empowerment departments, Udhayanidhi sarcastically thanked both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam for being present in the House to hear his speech deciding against boycotting the proceeding.

His father is the best Chief Minister in India, he said resuming his speech which was witnessed from the visitors' gallery by his mother Durga Stalin and wife Kiruthiga. ''Women and many sections thank him for introducing the free travel pass. They hail the service as 'Stalin bus' and not free bus scheme,'' he said.

''I consider the remark of a BJP leader that 'Stalin is more dangerous than Karunanidhi' (Stalin's father and former CM) as the biggest praise heaped on our Chief Minister,'' Udhayanidhi said during his nearly half-an-hour speech.

