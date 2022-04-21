Left Menu

UK PM Johnson happy to let parliament trigger contempt probe - minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 21:26 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is happy to let parliament approve a motion calling for an investigation into whether he misled parliament, minister Michael Ellis said on Thursday.

"The prime minister has always been clear that he is happy to face any inquiries parliament sees fit and he is happy for the House to decide how it wishes to proceed today and therefore will not be whipping Conservative members of parliament, they are free to vote according to how they believe we should move forward," Ellis told parliament, summing up a debate on the issue.

