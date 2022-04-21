Left Menu

Firm on plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maha CM's residence on Apr 23: MLA Ravi Rana

Ravi Rana, an independent MLA in Maharashtra, said he was firm on his plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray here on April 23. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he said, I am going to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 23:19 IST
Firm on plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maha CM's residence on Apr 23: MLA Ravi Rana
  • Country:
  • India

Ravi Rana, an independent MLA in Maharashtra, said he was firm on his plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray here on April 23. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he said, ''I am going to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday. He (CM) uses Hindus only for voting, but opposes it when it comes to exercising religious rights in day-to-day life.'' Rana had earlier announced that he along with his supporters would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of CM Thackeray on Saturday.

''Thackeray did not give permission for recital of Hanuman Chalisa on Hanuman Jayanti (April 16) and hurt the sentiments of many of his followers. Hence we decided to recite the religious verses outside his house,'' he said.

Rana comes from Amravati district and has won assembly election as an independent. He had extended support to the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP-Sena government in 2014-19.

Last week, Rana had asked Thackeray to recite the devotional hymns at his residence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, drawing severe criticism from the Shiv Sena, which accused him of stoking communal disharmony in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
3
Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

 India
4
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022