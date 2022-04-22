Left Menu

CBI team raids residence of senior IAS officer in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-04-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 00:57 IST
CBI team raids residence of senior IAS officer in J-K
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A seven-member CBI team on Thursday raided the residence of a senior IAS officer in Jammu in connection with an investigation into two cases of alleged corruption, officials said.

They said the IAS officer was also questioned by the CBI team.

The action follows the Jammu and Kashmir administration's recommendation to book people involved in corruption cases. The administration has recommended a CBI probe into the allegations of bribery to the tune of Rs 300 crore made by Satya Pal Malik who was the last governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik, during a programme in Rajasthan on October 17 last year, had claimed that he was offered a Rs 300 crore bribe to clear two files.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hunt for "dark matter"; Omicron BA.2 overall makes up more than 90% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hu...

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Inaugural NIF translation fellowships for 3 books

Inaugural NIF translation fellowships for 3 books

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022