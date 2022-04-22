Tamil Nadu to set up village secretariats: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced setting up village secretariats across the state, with 600 of them slated to come up this year.

Making a statement in the state Assembly, Stalin such village secretariats shall have all amenities including conference hall and each of them will be constructed at an estimated Rs 40 lakh each.

Further, the CM announced an increase of five to ten times in the sitting fee of the local representatives.

He said November 1 shall be observed as ''Local Governance Day.'' Stalin said the number of meetings held by the Gram Sabhas a year will be increased from 4 to 6. He also announced that new vehicles will be purchased for local body representatives.