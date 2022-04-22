Left Menu

UK's Johnson says he will still be PM in October

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he would still be prime minister in October, addressing doubts about his future after he was fined by police for breaching strict lockdown rules that he set during the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson's personal standing has plummeted in recent months, primarily over revelations of parties held at his Downing Street office during lockdowns.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 16:50 IST
UK's Johnson says he will still be PM in October
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he would still be prime minister in October, addressing doubts about his future after he was fined by police for breaching strict lockdown rules that he set during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson's personal standing has plummeted in recent months, primarily over revelations of parties held at his Downing Street office during lockdowns. Opponents say he misled parliament about the events. Asked during a news conference in India whether he would still be prime minister in October - when he hopes to have completed a free trade deal between the two countries - Johnson replied: "Yes".

Johnson's visit to India to talk trade and diplomacy has been overshadowed by the domestic crisis over whether he is fit to lead the country. On Thursday, the threat of a rebellion in parliament forced him to accept that he should be investigated by lawmakers over whether he lied to the House of Commons in his initial response to allegations of rule-breaking.

The number of lawmakers in his own party calling for him to quit is growing. Johnson repeated his message that the public wanted the government to concentrate on priorities such as easing a cost-of-living squeeze. "I think that what people want in our country is for the government to get on and focus on the issues on which we were elected," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022