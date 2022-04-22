Retaining jailed Nawab Malik in MVA govt insult to Maharashtra, says BJP

The BJP on Friday said the continuation of Nawab Malik as minister in the MVA government in Maharashtra despite being in jail is an insult to the state.

Mailk was arrested in February by the Enforcement Directorate over a property deal allegedly linked to aides of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The NCP minister's bail was rejected by the Bombay High Court on March 15 and by the Supreme Court on Friday.

''Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has insulted the state by retaining Nawab Malik as a cabinet minister. Malik is behind the bars and his bail plea has been rejected by the Supreme Court as well. The probe agency has filed a charge sheer running into thousands of pages,'' BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye told reporters.

''Malik, who is facing allegations of helping the activities of Dawood Ibrahim by supplying money, has created a record by retaining his ministership despite being behind bars for the longest period. Those who otherwise harp on protecting the state's identity seem to be comfortable with Malik being their cabinet colleague,'' Upadhye added.

