Left Menu

Tunisia pres appoints electoral commission members by decree in latest power grab

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 22-04-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 18:32 IST
Tunisia pres appoints electoral commission members by decree in latest power grab
Kais Saied Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisian President Kais Saied issued a decree on Friday replacing members of the Independent Electoral Commission with seven new people appointed by himself, in his latest move to impose one-man rule after he dissolved parliament last month.

The Commission is one of the last independent bodies in Tunisia, and changing its members by presidential decree is almost certain to create controversy over the credibility of any subsequent elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022