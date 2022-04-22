CPI MP Binoy Vishwam holds 'ulterior motives' responsible for religious extremism in India

In the wake of the recent incidents of violence across the country, CPI Rajya Sabha member Binoy Vishwam on Friday said that people purposefully propagate religious extremism and hatred among religions for the sake of ulterior motives. Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalling Aurangzeb and saying fanaticism couldn't deter India, Vishwam said, "Fanaticism should not deter India. Fanaticism has many colours. There is Hindu fanaticism. There is Muslim fanaticism. Our Prime Minister supports one stream of religious fanaticism to oppose another religious fanaticism. And we don't agree with that approach. The fanaticism of all streams, colours, and creeds should be opposed. I ask the Prime Minister whether he is ready to oppose all sorts of fanaticism."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort, said that history is proof that tyrants like Aurangzeb might have slit the heads of Indians, but could not shake the faith even within the storm of religious fanaticism. After Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan said that he 'can't stop Muslims if they hit the streets', CPI MP said, "This kind of statement from anyone can fan religious extremism, and cannot be supported. Religion is about preaching good values and virtues to the believers. But in Hindu religion as well as Muslim religion, there are people who purposefully propagate religious fundamentalism, extremism, and hatred among religions for sake of ulterior motives. Any religious head of the country should be aware of this fact."

Islamic cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan while reacting to the Jahangirpuri demolition drive said if PM Narendra Modi remains deaf and blind to the atrocities committed against Muslims like Dhritarashtra then no one can stop another 'Mahabharat' from happening in India. He issued an open threat saying if Muslims hit the streets then nobody can stop them. Reacting to pro-Pakistan slogans raised in Jharkhand, he said, "We are Indians. We stand for India. We live for India. But there are people who propagate this kind of slogan and there are people who are helping them to propagate this kind of slogan. In India what is happening today is that one stream of religious fundamentalism is supporting the other stream of religious fundamentalism. Sometimes with a cover and sometimes without a cover. These kinds of extremists, support each other. They are keen on one approach--to divide the people."

Pro-Pakistan slogans were raised during the Panchayat poll nomination rally in Jharkhand. After Union Minister Giriraj Singh asked for the implementation of the nationwide NRC Act in the wake of Jahngirpuri violence, Vishwam said, "I can only feel pity for them. This is why the country believes that they will divide India. They want to tarnish the Indian Constitution. They want to stop India from moving forward. From that ideology comes this kind of statement."

"After the Jahangipuri incident, efforts are being made to disrupt social harmony in the country. In this environment, the time has come when the National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be brought in", said Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday. In a veiled attack on the PM, CPI MP said, "I think the ministers in the central cabinet are competing with each other to appease someone who believes religious extremism is the true sense of Hinduism, which is not a fact at all. Hinduism is not Hindutva. These ministers don't know it. That's why they make such statements."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)