Tunisia's Ghannouchi says president's moves cost electoral credibility

The head of Tunisia's Islamist Ennahda party Rached Ghannouchi said on Friday that President Kais Saied's takeover of the country's independent electoral commission means future elections "will lose all credibility".

Speaking to Reuters by phone, he said Saied's decree to replace the members of the commission represents "another attempt to stifle the revolution".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)