Left Menu

‘Nyay ka bulldozer’ will keep on rolling: Delhi BJP chief on demolition drive in Jahangirpuri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 22:40 IST
‘Nyay ka bulldozer’ will keep on rolling: Delhi BJP chief on demolition drive in Jahangirpuri
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Friday asserted that “nyay ka bulldozer'' (bulldozer of justice) will keep on rolling and alleged that the AAP has panicked because its vote bank Rohingiyas and Bangladeshis will be removed.

''Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders’ dreams were dashed because we are determined to keep on using bulldozers against encroachments by Rohingyas and Bangladeshis whom they (AAP) helped to settle down in Delhi and in turn benefitted from their illegal activities,'' he charged.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia accused Delhi BJP councillors of demanding bribe from city residents following instructions of Gupta to the mayors of BJP-ruled municipal corporations to remove illegal encroachments by using bulldozers.

Sisodia called the development “truth of the BJP's bulldozer politics'' and gave a call to his party MLAs to firmly stand by the people who are being ''intimidated, blackmailed and threatened'' by the saffron party councillors.

Gupta has written letters to mayors for removal of encroachments in their areas by Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and ‘anti-social’ elements.

The BJP leader added that since the bulldozers started removing encroachments at Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and his party leaders have started losing their ''mental balance'' because their vote bank Rohingyas and Bangladeshis were being removed.

PTI VIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
3
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
4
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022