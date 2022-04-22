Left Menu

Guwahati Municipal Corporation poll peaceful; nearly 53pc turnout recorded

Polling was conducted through EVMs for the first time in all 757 polling stations of the 57 remaining wards.The statement said that the tentative overall poll percentage in the election was 52.80 per cent.The electoral fate of 197 candidates will be known on April 24 when votes will be counted.

Nearly 53 per cent of around eight lakh voters exercised their franchise in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls on Friday, the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) said.

“No untoward incidents like booth capturing or similar poll-related violence took place and the election completed peacefully,” the ASEC said in a statement. Out of the total 60 wards of the GMC, candidates in three were elected unopposed. Polling was conducted through EVMs for the first time in all 757 polling stations of the 57 remaining wards.

The statement said that the tentative overall poll percentage in the election was 52.80 per cent.

The electoral fate of 197 candidates will be known on April 24 when votes will be counted. The BJP had fielded candidates in 53 seats, out of which three were elected uncontested. Its ally Asom Gana Parishad contested in seven wards.

The Congress has put up candidates in 54 wards, the Aam Aadmi Party in 38, Assam Jatiya Parishad in 25 and the CPI(M) in four.

Nineteen others, including Independents, are also in the fray.

