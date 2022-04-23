Maharasthra: MLA-MP couple's plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Thackeray's residence triggers row

Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana and his wife, independent MP Navneet Kaur Rana on Saturday lashed out at chief minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that he was misusing his power by using police force to prevent them from reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside 'Matoshree', the CM's Mumbai residence. "We've always considered 'Matoshree' as a temple...Uddhav Thackeray only seeking political gains," Ravi Rana said.

Ravi Rana also accused ruling Shiv Sena workers of attempting to attack their residence. "Police aren't allowing us to step outside our house. Chief Minister has given them the instruction to do so and Shiv Sena workers trying to attack our residence...Maharashtra CM is misusing his power," MLA Rana said in a social media post.

In the recent past, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Raj Thackeray objected to the use of loudspeakers at mosques. Amravati MP Navneet Rana said that the couple plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree'.

"Maharashtra CM ordered Shiv Sena workers to heckle us. They're breaking the barricades. I'm reiterating that I'll go outside and will chant Hanuman Chalisa at 'Matroshree'. CM only knows how to throw people in jail," said Kaur. Ravi Rana further slammed Uddhav Thackeray over the issue of idealogy claiming that the Maharashtra CM had deviated from the ideology practiced by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

"This is not the same Shiv Sena that Balasaheb Thackeray formed. That Shiv Sena would have allowed us to chant Hanuman Chalisa,' Rana said. Earlier today a large crowd gathered outside the residence of Rana and Kaur waving flags in an aim at preventing them from reaching the Chief Minister's residence.

"We are waiting, we'll keep Hanuman Chalisa in front of us. We're waiting to teach them a lesson," said former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar outside 'Matoshree' in Mumbai. Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai who had positioned himself outside 'Matoshree' along with fellow party workers said, "They (MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Rana) have challenged the law and order situation. They were prompted to do this by someone. Shiv Sena workers are here to protect 'Matoshree'. Police are taking care of the situation."

On Friday Mumbai Police had served notice to the MP-MLA couple under Section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure that allows the police to take steps to prevent cognizable offences. Ravi Rana had said, "I requested Uddhav Thackeray to recite Hanuman Chalisa on Hanuman Jayanti. CM doesn't come to the Vidharbha region. He hasn't come to Mantralaya for two years. With all these problems in Maharashtra, I asked him to recite Hanuman Chalisa. Uddhav Thackeray has forgotten Hindutva."

"We will go to Matoshree at 9 am on Saturday. We are ready to face opposition," he added. MNS chief Raj Thackeray had in the recent past asked the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques and warned of "putting loudspeakers in front of the mosques and play Hanuman Chalisa."

"Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut by May 3 otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa on speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," the MNS chief had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)