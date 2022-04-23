UN Secretary-General to meet separately next week with Putin and Zelenskyy

António Guterres will be traveling to Russia and Ukraine to meet with both the Foreign Ministers and Presidents of these countries.

A spokesperson for Secretary-General António Guterres informed correspondents in a note that on Tuesday, 26 April, he will have a working meeting and lunch with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and will be received by President Putin in Moscow.

“He hopes to talk about what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine urgently,” said UN Associate Spokesperson Eri Kaneko.

Later on Friday, the UN spokesperson announced in another statement that Mr. Guterres will also travel to Ukraine next week.

He will have a working meeting with Foreign Minister Minister Dmytro Kuleba and will be received by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 28 April.

The UN Chief will meet as well with UN staff on the ground to discuss the scaling up of humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.

The announcements come before the UN’s next appeal for war-torn country, which is being scheduled for next week.

In efforts to end the war in Ukraine, the UN chief wrote separate letters to the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, requesting to meet with each of them in their respective capitals, UN News reported last Wednesday.

