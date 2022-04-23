Left Menu

Punjab govt curbs use of plastic products in Health Ministry events

The Punjab Directorate of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday issued an order directing its department to curb the use of bouquets and plastic bottles in Health Ministry events to reduce plastic waste and pollution.

23-04-2022
Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Vijay Singla . Image Credit: ANI
The Punjab Directorate of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday issued an order directing its department to curb the use of bouquets and plastic bottles in Health Ministry events to reduce plastic waste and pollution. "Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education and Research Minister Vijay Singla has desired that use of packed water in plastic bottles should be discouraged in the official functions/events of health department- Further, no bouquet, etc. should be presented to Health Minister or other dignitaries during such events," reads the official order.

The step has been taken to reduce "plastic waste, pollution and to safeguard the public health," reads the order. According to a reply by Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Choubey in Lok Sabha in December 2021, India's plastic waste generation has more than doubled in the last five years with an average annual increase of 21.8 per cent.

"Based on the studies undertaken by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on hazardous waste and data compiled in respect of other wastes, the average annual increase observed in the generation of hazardous waste is two per cent, in bio-medical waste (BMW) is 5.8 per cent, solid waste 0.1 per cent and plastic waste 21.8 per cent," the minister said in his written reply. Meanwhile, India at United Nations Environment Assembly in March committed to address plastic pollution to reduce its adverse impact on terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems as well as human well-being. "India is committed to address plastic pollution including marine plastic pollution to reduce the adverse impacts on terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems and human well-being. India had piloted a resolution on addressing single-use plastic product pollution in the 4th United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) held in 2019, bringing global focus on the issue," Environment Secretary Leena Nandan said. (ANI)

