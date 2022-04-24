Left Menu

Atishi protests against centre's order to demolish Sriniwaspuri Neelkanth Mandir

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi on Sunday led a protest against the central government's order to demolish Sriniwaspuri Neelkanth Mandir and said that people's mandate was against the decision of the demolition.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 10:01 IST
Atishi protests against centre's order to demolish Sriniwaspuri Neelkanth Mandir
AAP MLA Atishi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi on Sunday led a protest against the central government's order to demolish Sriniwaspuri Neelkanth Mandir and said that people's mandate was against the decision of the demolition. "People are in shock after this, they've made up their minds and will not allow this temple to be broken. BJP is unable to stop the lust for money, and has started targeting temples," said Atishi.

Earlier, she lashed out at the centre's move to use bulldozers on a temple and said that AAP will not allow bulldozers. "BJP's central government ordered to run Bulldozer on Neelkanth Mahadev temple! First from the shopkeepers and landlords, now the BJP came down to extort from the temple piggy bank too AAP MLAs arrived to save the temple from demolition No matter how much BJP might put in, AAP will not allow bulldozers to run on the temple," tweeted Atishi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration and more

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022