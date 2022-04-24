Atishi protests against centre's order to demolish Sriniwaspuri Neelkanth Mandir

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi on Sunday led a protest against the central government's order to demolish Sriniwaspuri Neelkanth Mandir and said that people's mandate was against the decision of the demolition. "People are in shock after this, they've made up their minds and will not allow this temple to be broken. BJP is unable to stop the lust for money, and has started targeting temples," said Atishi.

Earlier, she lashed out at the centre's move to use bulldozers on a temple and said that AAP will not allow bulldozers. "BJP's central government ordered to run Bulldozer on Neelkanth Mahadev temple! First from the shopkeepers and landlords, now the BJP came down to extort from the temple piggy bank too AAP MLAs arrived to save the temple from demolition No matter how much BJP might put in, AAP will not allow bulldozers to run on the temple," tweeted Atishi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)