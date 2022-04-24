Mann ki Baat: PM Modi shares rich experiences of visitors to Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the contributions of former PMs of the country while mentioning the recently inaugurated "Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya" in the national capital in the 88th episode of the monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat'. The Prime Minister also called upon the youth to visit museums in their localities.

"International Museum Day will be celebrated across the world on May 18. I have an idea for my young friends. Why don't you visit any museum nearby in your locality and post your experience with a #MuseumMemories. This will inspire other people to visit Museum," PM Modi said. While sharing the experience of a Gurugram resident during his visit to "Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya", PM Modi quoted him writing "contrary to my belief I was surprised that I hardly know much about leaders of this country".

"Sarthak, one of the visitors to PM Sangrahalaya, told me through NAMO app that he used to believe that since he reads newspapers and watches News on TV his General Knowledge is good but when he went to PM Sangrahalaya he was surprised that he hardly knows much about India and the people who led the country in the past," PM Modi said that the visitor got to know interesting anecdotes about former Prime Ministers.

"He came to know that Moraji Desai was the deputy collector in Gujarat before he joined the freedom movement. Chaudhary Charan Singh made immense contribution in eradicating Zamindari. PV Narshima Rao took a keen interest in land reforms," PM Modi said while mentioning the experience of the visitor. "Sarthak ji also told me that this museum covers interesting facts about Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Dr Ambedkar, Jai Prakash Narayan and Jawaharlal Nehru," PM added.

